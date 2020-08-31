Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, on Saturday, August 29. 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener at the age of 78. Marjorie was born on December 4, 1941 in North Dumfries Township, a daughter of the late Nelson and Erma (Albrecht) Ropp. Marjorie will be lovingly remembered by her beloved husband, Laverne Gingerich whom she married on July 6, 1963. Cherished mother and grandmother of; Sharon (Barry Gascho) and their son Brandon; Sheila (John Schuller) and their children Alyson & Jessica; Julia (Marty White) and their daughter Lauren; Jane (Thomas Nilson) and their children Sage & Kaylyn (Aaron Bassut). Marjorie will be fondly remembered by her sisters and brothers; Shirley Jutzi (Lowell Byall), Donald Ropp (Martha), Wayne Ropp (Marie), Karen (Allan Moffat), Linda (Malcolm MacDonald) and Larry Ropp (Annie). Survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Ray Gingerich (Bertha), Erma Bajusz, Selma (Dave Webster), Leighton Gingerich, Glen Gingerich (Darlene) and Esther (Glenn Buck) as well as by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father-in-law and mother-in-law Reuben & Fanny (Kennel) Gingerich, brother-in-law Nelson Jutzi and sister-in-law Virginia Gingerich. Marjorie was a long time member of Steinmann Mennonite Church, Baden. She was a member of the Wilmot Agricultural Society and helped organize the Fall Fair, a member of the Wilmot Horticultural Society and showed her love of gardening with her own flower beds and gardens. Marjorie enjoyed sewing and was a member of Steinmann Mennonite Church sewing circle and had a great passion for cooking and baking for all who would visit her home. Laverne & Marjorie enjoyed spending some quality time together on the water, fishing and boating. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 2 - 4 & 6 - 8 p.m. A private family funeral will take place on Wednesday with interment to follow in Steinmann Mennonite Church Cemetery. For those who wish to join the funeral service it will be available on live stream from the Steinmann Mennonite Church website on Wednesday, September 2, at 1 p.m. Please be advised Provincial restrictions are still in place and only a limited number of people are allowed in the building at one time and social distancing must be observed, be patient as there may be a wait to see the family. Face masks are mandatory while in the building. As expressions of sympathy, donations would be accepted to Mennonite Central Committee or the Alzheimer Society. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca