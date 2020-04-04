|
|
November 23, 1920 - April 2, 2020 Marjorie passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, April 2, 2020 at Westmount Nursing Home, at the age of 99 years. Loving mother of Linda Helm (Marvin). Grandmother of Michael Helm, Chris Helm (Costanza Nunez), and Lori McLellan (Dave). Great-grandmother of Drew and Adam McLellan. She was predeceased by her parents Clarence and Victoria Moser, her second husband, Cal Ward (2012), son Leonard W. Hinschberger (2013), her daughter-in-law Carol (2007), and her grandson Wayne Hinschberger (1989). Step-mother to Jim (Rowena) Ward, Randy (Aleitha) Ward, Debbie and Holly Ward, Pat Ward, and Anita McIssac. Predeceased by step-children Joanne, Bill and Wayne Ward. To be missed be many step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren and one step-great-great granddaughter. The family would like to acknowledge the care received from the Westmount Nursing Home, and special thanks to Nurse Linda of the Williamsburg section, for their compassion and concern. We also acknowledge the care provided by Care Partners in her home and direction provided by LHIN. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation or service. Memories and messages of condolence can be made by visiting Marjorie's memorial at www.henrywalser.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 4, 2020