Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Secco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Secco

Add a Memory
Passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Golden Years Nursing Home at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Secco. Loving mother of Joanne Martin (Peter) of Scarborough and Deborah Amstein (David) of Baden. Proud and devoted Nanny of Jordan Amstein. Daughter of the late Charles and Christina Waite. Survived by her sister Vivian Menzies of Peterborough. Predeceased by her sisters Verlie and Nemmie and brothers Lloyd, Gerald, Ender, John and Orne. Private cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Marjorie's memorial.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -