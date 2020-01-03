|
Passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Golden Years Nursing Home at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Secco. Loving mother of Joanne Martin (Peter) of Scarborough and Deborah Amstein (David) of Baden. Proud and devoted Nanny of Jordan Amstein. Daughter of the late Charles and Christina Waite. Survived by her sister Vivian Menzies of Peterborough. Predeceased by her sisters Verlie and Nemmie and brothers Lloyd, Gerald, Ender, John and Orne. Private cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Marjorie's memorial.