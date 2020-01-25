|
Passed away peacefully at St. Andrews Terrace, Cambridge on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband Kenneth Shiels. Also predeceased by her brother Barry Caswell, sisters Dorothy Radbourne, Mary Pemberton, Eleanor Slater and Ruth Howey and parents Nathaniel and Elsie Caswell. Jean will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at St. Andrews Terrace for their care and compassion shown to Jean. A Funeral Service will be held at Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1 pm. Interment followed at Mount View Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to a would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 25, 2020