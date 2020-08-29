1/1
Marjorie (Cunningham Schlievert) WEBER
Went home to be with her Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hospice Wellington in Guelph at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Ken for 32 years. Loving mother of Pamela Wray (Clayt), David Schlievert (Yuko), Crystal Howard (Graham), and Cheryl Wray (George), and step-mother of Pam Blanchard (Rod). Cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 7. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and life time best friend, Anita Storer and family. Predeceased by her parents, Harold and Ruth Cunningham, sisters, Doreen Kapshey (Mike) and Jean Heidi (late Carl), and brother, Glenn Cunningham. Many thanks to the caring and loving staff of Hospice Wellington. May God bless and keep you through these trying times. Marjorie's family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend her visitation and face masks are required. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel followed by the interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Breslau. Relatives and friends may join Marjorie's service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Lung Association would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Marjorie's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
