|
|
September 6, 1953 of Waterloo, Ont., to February 7, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the loss of our brother, Mark, early Friday morning Feb 7th after a courageous battle with cancer. Mark is now at peace and has joined his Bride, Bridget. So many family, friends and colleagues will mourn Marks' loss. He has touched many lives throughout his life and will be remembered for his laughter, his wit, and his many jokes. Mark was an amazing, caring and fun loving man who enjoyed a lifelong passion of Drum Corp. Drum Corp put him in touch with so many amazing musicians who shared Marks' passion. You could always count on seeing Mark during the week of Oktoberfest. He was an active member for over 25 years of KWs' Oktoberfest Parade committee. He was instrumental in bringing such corps as the Empire Statesmen and Philadelphia Mummers to KW to participate in our Oktoberfest parades. Mark also loved Jazz and would never miss fun times in New Orleans with Prime Time Brass. As an Architectural Designer, and graduate of Mohawk College, Mark's talents can be seen in various buildings and sites throughout the KW area. Most recently Mark was a valued employee of Sifton Properties. Again Mark shared his love of connecting with people, spreading laughter and fun in the office while using his years of experience, sharp business mind and positive nature to create successful business transactions. No words can express how much all his Family and Friends will miss him. Mark is survived by siblings, Nancy, Beth (Jake Arnold) Mary Jane (Joe McCarthy) and Scott (Rhonda). Mark was Uncle to 8 wonderful Nieces and Nephews and 10 Great Nieces and Nephews, as well as many Aunts and Numerous Cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held for Mark in the coming weeks. Date and time to be determined and at that time Family and Friends will be welcomed. Donations will be gratefully received in lieu of flowers to the , Lisaard House, or Innisfree House. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home Ltd. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Mark's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 13, 2020