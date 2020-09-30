To meet Mark Beckham, was to love Mark Beckham. He had an incredible gift for bringing people together, for making strangers feel at home, and for always leaving a lasting impression. With his heart on his sleeve and a story to tell, Mark was impossible to forget. Whether it was a run in with Jimmy Buffet on a road trip around North America, a snake hunt in Nigeria, or pellet gun fight with his brother, the man has been captivating dive bar audiences for a lifetime. For those lucky enough to know him, they know that he exuded a love for life at every opportunity. As passionate as he was, he was even more of a fighter. Multiple bouts with cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and many other health issues, Mark refused to give in and no matter what came his way, he lived on his own terms and brought true authenticity to his life motto of "LG"...Life's Good. The Beckham family wants to extend their deepest appreciation to the various medical teams that have treated Mark on his health journey. There are too many to mention but thank you for your constant guidance and support. His proudest achievement will forever be his family. Side by side with his wife of 30 years, Denise, and their two children Prentice (Barbara), and Molly, the Beckham's have built a life to be proud of with only one regret...that it just wasn't long enough. He also leaves behind his brothers Scott and Rick, his nieces Kathleen (Joel Lavoie), and Brittany (Dylan Bennett), and his nephew Owen (Nyssa Wilfong), as well as his mother-in-law, Christine Ivens, and his sister- and brother-in-law Sarah and Bart Wilfong. In addition to his family, he has left behind an abundance of remarkable friends, but is now reunited with his parents (Maurice and Anne Marie Beckham), Brenda, Phil, Susan, and friends that have gone before him. For those left behind, it's going to be a challenge to continue to live the dream, but with every rye and Diet, every Kenny Chesney song, and every boat ride; Mark's spirit will be the guide, his journey will be the map, and his memory will be the fuel. Mark's life should always be a reminder to love hard, take chances, and to never, ever give up. At the age of 65, Mark's remarkable life came to an end surrounded by the ones he loved most. He went out on his own terms knowing that he had accomplished a life chalk full of adventure, commitment, and most of all, love. Life is good Mark, it's so, so good. Mark's family will receive relatives and friends from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Please note that if you plan to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP through the funeral home website. A private family service will be held. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Mark's memorial and to RSVP.