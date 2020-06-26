Mark Charles Nylund
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Mark Charles Nylund Monday, June 22, 2020 in Waterloo, ON. Mark leaves behind his loving wife Gail Irene, daughter Leanne Eve (Dr. Chris) Drone, son Adam Peter Jon, granddaughters Madelyn and Lily Drone. Mark was a loving caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Jon and Madeleine Nylund, and brother Colin Nylund. Mark was a passionate and successful car salesman at Steve Scherer GMC for 22 years. He was an avid sports fan, and never missed a big baseball, hockey or golf game. Mark was truly in his element when he was cutting grass and puttering around the yard - especially with Harley and Lola by his side. Our yards will never again be quite as impeccably groomed. He was an adoring and proud Papa and loved spending time with his granddaughters. He loved walking the docks in Port Elgin, and we will always think of him when we see those spectacular sunsets. Mark will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. According to Mark's wishes a private family service has been held, and cremation will take place. Condolences to the family and memorial donations to Hospice of Waterloo may be arranged with the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, ON, at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
