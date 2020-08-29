1/1
Mark Francescutti
1987-02-28 - 2020-08-26
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark passed away suddenly, at home, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. A son, brother, partner, uncle, and friend, Mark was loved by all who knew him. Mark fought and won many battles with addiction, and his passing ends this struggle. It was not who he wanted to be. We are so proud of him for never giving up, and accomplishing so much in his life. Mark graduated from Wilfred Laurier University with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, from which many of his math jokes and geeky sense of humour stemmed from. He had a love of rock climbing and the outdoors, was a lover of animals, and had a kind and open heart. Mark's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:00-3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Please note if you plan to attend the visitation, masks are mandatory and you are required to reserve your attendance time frame through the funeral home website. In memory of Mark, donations to the KW Humane Society or St. Mary's Counseling Center would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Mark's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved