Mark passed away suddenly, at home, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. A son, brother, partner, uncle, and friend, Mark was loved by all who knew him. Mark fought and won many battles with addiction, and his passing ends this struggle. It was not who he wanted to be. We are so proud of him for never giving up, and accomplishing so much in his life. Mark graduated from Wilfred Laurier University with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, from which many of his math jokes and geeky sense of humour stemmed from. He had a love of rock climbing and the outdoors, was a lover of animals, and had a kind and open heart. Mark's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:00-3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Please note if you plan to attend the visitation, masks are mandatory and you are required to reserve your attendance time frame through the funeral home website. In memory of Mark, donations to the KW Humane Society or St. Mary's Counseling Center would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Mark's memorial.