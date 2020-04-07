|
Passed away peacefully in his home on March 31, 2020 at the age of 56. Beloved son of James and Helen Goodyear. Brother of Shelley (Ross) Greb. Uncle to Theresa, Brittany and James and great uncle to Jaxson. Special nephew to Marg and Harold Lauber and Doris Chown. He will be missed by his many cousins, relatives and friends, especially Tina Fitzpatrick who was his longtime friend and confidant. Mark was a successful businessman and entrepreneur. He had been in the automotive industry for over 40 years. Most noteworthy was his family business operating Goodyear Motors. The automotive wholesale industry has lost an icon and dear friend. Mark lived his life the way he wanted to live it. He loved visiting, talking about business, and having fun; he got his energy from people. Mark did things his way- the old fashioned way. He was a "man of his word". He could make anyone laugh and was a great storyteller. When you would visit him, he would share stories and drinks that could make minutes turn into hours. When Mark was in his younger years he was a top Canadian skeet shooter. He and his father enjoyed traveling all over North America for competitions. He was a fisherman, and hunter but his favourite sport was tennis. He enjoyed watching tennis games on TV into the wee hours of the morning. The best years of Mark's life were enjoyed at his cottage in Sauble Beach with his family and many friends. The family will celebrate Mark's life at a later date. A private family interment has taken place. Rest In Peace. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Mark's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 7, 2020