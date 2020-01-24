|
With broken hearts we announce the passing of Mark Gellner on December 25th, 2019. He is now reunited with his loving Parents, Shirley and John. Mark Leaves behind his loving wife Melba of 37 wonderful years. He is Survived by siblings David Gellner, Stephen Gellner (Karen), and Linda Leisk (Terry). He will be terribly Missed by many nieces, nephews And friends. Mark was a dedicated employee of Kelloggs as a chemical engineer for more than 30 years. He was also involved with the Poplar Hills Lions Club and the Sunningdale Golf Club. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held February 15 at the Alpine Club, Kitchener from 2 to 5. Donations can be made to the Poplar Hills Lions Club at this time or to Heart And Stroke at your convenience.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 24, 2020