Mark Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Martin peacefully at home on June 17, 2020 at the age of 30. Son of Levi and Betty Martin of Holyrood. Brother of Ruth and Ephraim Sauder of RR 2, Teeswater and Rachel at home. Survived by his paternal grandfather Clayton Martin. Predeceased by two brothers; Matthew and Joel, paternal grandmother Elvina Martin, maternal grandparents Seranus and Sarah Weber. Viewing at the home of his parents (2341 Bruce County Rd. 6, Holyrood) on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 9-12, 2-5 and 6-8 p.m., and Friday 9-11 a.m. Private service at his home at 1:00 p.m., then to Martinfield Church for burial and further services. All attendees are asked to please observe all Covid-19 restrictions. Arrangements entrusted to MacKenzie & McCreath Funeral Home, Lucknow 519-528-3432.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved