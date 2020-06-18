Mark Martin peacefully at home on June 17, 2020 at the age of 30. Son of Levi and Betty Martin of Holyrood. Brother of Ruth and Ephraim Sauder of RR 2, Teeswater and Rachel at home. Survived by his paternal grandfather Clayton Martin. Predeceased by two brothers; Matthew and Joel, paternal grandmother Elvina Martin, maternal grandparents Seranus and Sarah Weber. Viewing at the home of his parents (2341 Bruce County Rd. 6, Holyrood) on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 9-12, 2-5 and 6-8 p.m., and Friday 9-11 a.m. Private service at his home at 1:00 p.m., then to Martinfield Church for burial and further services. All attendees are asked to please observe all Covid-19 restrictions. Arrangements entrusted to MacKenzie & McCreath Funeral Home, Lucknow 519-528-3432.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store