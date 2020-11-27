1/
Mark Roy MURRAY
MURRAY, Mark Roy - Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Grand River Hospital, Kitchener. Mark Murray of New Hamburg in his 59th year. Loving son of Gywinith (Habel) and the late James Murray of New Hamburg. Dear partner of Donna Bishop. Loving father of Katie of New Hamburg and John of Waterloo. Special brother to Tom, David and wife Annamarie all of Mitchell and Ann and husband James Patton of Waterloo. He is survived by his many nieces and nephews. Mark was the Owner of Murray's Clothing and Footwear in New Hamburg and had served 28 years on the Wilmot Fire Department, New Hamburg Station retiring as the District Chief and he also served 8 years on Wilmot Township Council. Relatives and friends will be received in the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron St. New Hamburg on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Private Family service will be conducted and live streamed from Trinity Lutheran Church, New Hamburg on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Riverside Cemetery, New Hamburg. The link to live stream the service is http://www.facebook.com/Trinity.New.Hamburg Due to Provincial regulations, all visitation guests must register with the funeral home by calling 519-662-1661 and time slots will be explained and filled. Please remain in your cars until your selected time and then proceed to the front door wearing a mask and observing social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wilmot Family Resource Centre or the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be posted a www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 27, 2020.
