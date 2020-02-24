|
|
Passed away peacefully at home with family Friday February 21, 2020, at the age 65 years. Beloved husband of Lorraine Loates (nee Johnston) for 44 years. Loving Dad of Adrian (Jackie), Stephanie Wagner (the late Robert D.2018) and Michael. Loving Grandpa of Summer Loates, Gavin Loates, Robbie Wagner and Brooklyn Wagner. Fondly remembered by his siblings Dianne Sandford, Eleanor Drever (D.2018) (Hartley), David Loates (Sharon), Barbra Hope (Dan), Douglas Loates (Christine), Debbie Church (David), Alison Sibley (Dan), along with his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Franklin and Mary Loates. Mark was born in Guelph on November 7, 1954. Thank you to the excellent nurses and doctors at the Cancer Suites at the Grand River Hospital, the Palliative team, doctors and the PSWs. The excellent support of Mark's church Cedar Creek Community Church. At Mark's request cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday February 25th2020 at Mark's church Cedar Creek Community Church - 2042 Dumfries Road, Cambridge, Ontario from 1pm until 2 pm with service to follow. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Cancer Suites would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge, ON (519)-740-0669.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 24, 2020