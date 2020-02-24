Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark LOATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Stephen LOATES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Stephen LOATES Obituary
Passed away peacefully at home with family Friday February 21, 2020, at the age 65 years. Beloved husband of Lorraine Loates (nee Johnston) for 44 years. Loving Dad of Adrian (Jackie), Stephanie Wagner (the late Robert D.2018) and Michael. Loving Grandpa of Summer Loates, Gavin Loates, Robbie Wagner and Brooklyn Wagner. Fondly remembered by his siblings Dianne Sandford, Eleanor Drever (D.2018) (Hartley), David Loates (Sharon), Barbra Hope (Dan), Douglas Loates (Christine), Debbie Church (David), Alison Sibley (Dan), along with his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Franklin and Mary Loates. Mark was born in Guelph on November 7, 1954. Thank you to the excellent nurses and doctors at the Cancer Suites at the Grand River Hospital, the Palliative team, doctors and the PSWs. The excellent support of Mark's church Cedar Creek Community Church. At Mark's request cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday February 25th2020 at Mark's church Cedar Creek Community Church - 2042 Dumfries Road, Cambridge, Ontario from 1pm until 2 pm with service to follow. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Cancer Suites would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge, ON (519)-740-0669.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -