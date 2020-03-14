Home

Marlene (Bester) BERBERICH

Marlene (Bester) BERBERICH Obituary
Peacefully passed away surrounded by family on March 11, 2020 at the age of 76. Marlene leaves behind her loving husband of 56 years, Jerome. Her three daughters, Michelle (Mike), Pamela (Chris) and Lisa (Terry) will miss her greatly. Gramma's memory will be cherished by her four wonderful grandchildren, Cameron, Andrew, Emra and Benjamin. She is survived by her brother Wayne (Bonnie). Marlene was predeceased by her brothers Doug and Denis (Kathy). She was loved by her many nieces and nephews, Alan, Josh, Nicholas, Amy, Luke, and Cate as well as her extended family and friends. Marlene's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20th, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 11 Traynor Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 1W1 on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Care Unit would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Marlene's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 14, 2020
