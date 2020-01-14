|
VOISIN, Marlene Mary. Peacefully, with her loving family at her side at Grand River Hospital - KW Campus on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Harvey Voisin (2016). Mother of Brian Voisin and wife Lisa Toner, Shelley Plein and husband Shain, Dave Voisin (Maria) and Douglas Voisin and wife Tracey. Grandmother of Mathew Voisin (San), Jamie Voisin, Ian Wilson, Allison Wilson, Connor Plein (Tess), Braeden Plein, Courtney Voisin (Drew), Brandon Voisin (Stefani) and Justin Voisin (Jenny) and great grandmother to Lincoln Voisin. Survived by her sister-in-law Marg Weishar. Predeceased by her siblings Leonard Weishar (Shirley), Geraldine Schill (Joe) and Kenneth Weishar. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 9-11am. Funeral Mass will follow at St. Louis RC Church, 53 Allen Street E. Waterloo at 11:30am followed by interment at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. In memory of Marlene, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the would be appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 14, 2020