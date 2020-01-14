Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene VOISIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Mary VOISIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VOISIN, Marlene Mary. Peacefully, with her loving family at her side at Grand River Hospital - KW Campus on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Harvey Voisin (2016). Mother of Brian Voisin and wife Lisa Toner, Shelley Plein and husband Shain, Dave Voisin (Maria) and Douglas Voisin and wife Tracey. Grandmother of Mathew Voisin (San), Jamie Voisin, Ian Wilson, Allison Wilson, Connor Plein (Tess), Braeden Plein, Courtney Voisin (Drew), Brandon Voisin (Stefani) and Justin Voisin (Jenny) and great grandmother to Lincoln Voisin. Survived by her sister-in-law Marg Weishar. Predeceased by her siblings Leonard Weishar (Shirley), Geraldine Schill (Joe) and Kenneth Weishar. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 9-11am. Funeral Mass will follow at St. Louis RC Church, 53 Allen Street E. Waterloo at 11:30am followed by interment at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. In memory of Marlene, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the would be appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -