Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the age of one day. Beloved son of Abner and Verna (Weber) Weber. Dear brother of Kevin at home. Lovingly remembered by his maternal grandparents, Abner and Minerva Weber of RR 2, Wallenstein and paternal grandparents, Amsey and Irene Weber of RR 2, Wallenstein. Loved great-grandson of Elvina Gingrich of West Montrose and Noah Horst of RR 3, Listowel. Predeceased by an infant brother Ryan (2017) and his sister Violet (2018). Mourned by his aunts, uncles and many cousins. A private family interment and funeral service was held at Peel Mennonite Cemetery on Thursday, June 11, 2020. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 11, 2020.