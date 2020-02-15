|
Passed away peacefully at Innisfree House on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the age of 88. Predeceased by her husband Herbert and son Axel. Loving mother-in-law of Jayne. Proud Oma of Chris and his wife Jessie and great grandmother of Max and Willow. Also predeceased by her sister Inge and brother Hans. Loving aunt of Brigitte, Wolfgang, Mark and Gudrun. Special thanks to the staff at Innisfree House for your compassionate care. Marlis' family will receive relatives and friends from 10-10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Henry Walser Feneral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Memorial Service in the chapel on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree or Lisaard House would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Marlis' memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 15, 2020