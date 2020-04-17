|
|
Passed away peacefully, with family at her side, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 73 years. Marsha is preceded in death by her parents, former husband James Inch, and their son Timothy Inch. Beloved wife of Bob Herrington. Dear mother of Suzanne McTague (Chuck), the late Timothy Inch, Andrea Jacka (Richard), and Marcy Skrepnek (Keith). Grammy to Amanda, Jessica, Carissa, Brittany, Megan, Benjamin, Noah, Timothy, and Olivia. Dear sister of Gordon Ross (Jean), Anne Fowler (the late Fraser), and Peter Ross (Shawney). Marsha will be sorely missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Trillium Gift of Life would be appreciated by the family (cards may be placed by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467.) Due to public health restrictions, an intimate service will be held for immediate family only. Friends are invited to join the live-stream of the service on Saturday, April 18, 2020 starting at 10:45 a.m. at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Following the lifting of travel and group assembly restrictions, the family will host ceremonies celebrating Marsha's life. Interment will be held at Oak Point Cemetery in New Brunswick as soon as scheduling is permissible. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Marsha's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 17, 2020