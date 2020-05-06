Martha Frey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1935 - 2020 Passed away suddenly on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Listowel Memorial Hospital, at the age of 85. Beloved wife, for 64 years, of Henry Frey of Wallenstein. Mother of Mrs. Verna Bauman of Listowel, Dorothy and Walter Brubacher of West Montrose, Lester and Marlene Frey of Wallenstein, Grace Frey of Linwood, Ruth Ann and Duane Horst of Foresters Falls. Survived by 32 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. Sister of Mrs. Melinda Brubacher and sister-in-law of Mrs. Mary Ann Frey, Lovina and Amos Martin, Sarah and Oscar Martin, David and Doreen Frey. Predeceased by her parents Osiah and Veronica (Weber) Brubacher, daughter Marie Frey (2012), son-in-law Edgar Bauman (2009), a great-grandson, four brothers, five sisters, seven brothers-in-law, and four sisters-in-law. Private viewing by invitation on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. Private family graveside service and burial on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Fair Haven Mennonite Meeting House. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved