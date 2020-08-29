Went home peacefully to be with the Lord on August 28, 2020 at Derbecker's Heritage House, St. Jacobs, ON. Survived by her beloved husband of 71 years Aden, loving mother of Don (Margaret), Mary Martin, Stewart, Joyce (Ernst) Gaessler, Maynard (Lorraine), David (Marilyn), and Linda (David) Gee. Delighted grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Survived by her sister-in-law Lena Wideman and brother-in-law Clare Martin.She was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Irene (Woolner) Burkhart, three brothers and five sisters, Deb Weber (daughter-in-law) and Neil Martin (brother-in-law). Martha's life involved the care and nurturing of her 7 children. She tended a large garden, sewed our clothes, made beautiful quilts and loved to cook and bake for her family. Her cookie jar was always full. She was a member of Waterloo Pentecostal Assembly where for many years helped with their quilting group. Aden and Martha were part of TEAM Ministries leading bible studies and chapel services at Guelph, Milton and Burtch Correctional Services for 15 years. Martha was interested in people and their lives. Her smiling face will be missed. The family will receive their friends at the GRAHAM A. GIDDY FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 617 King St. N. Waterloo (across from Home Depot) from 2:00 till 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 till 8:00 P.M. Monday August 31, 2020. Funeral service will be held at the Waterloo Pentecostal Assembly, 395 King St. N., Waterloo. Interment will take place at St. Jacobs Mennonite Cemetery, 2035 Three Bridges Road, St Jacobs. In due to covid19. Please register on our www for Martha Weber and select a time to visit or phone the funeral home at 519 888 7700 to register, Please respect others by wearing a mask at the funeral home and use hand sanitizer. Donations to the Waterloo Pentecostal Assembly would be appreciated by the family. www.grahamgiddyfh.com