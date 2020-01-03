Home

W.G. Young Funeral Home Ltd.
430 Huron Street
Stratford, ON N5A 5T7
(519) 271-7411
Moffett, Martha Martha Mary Moffett, age 95, of Stratford, passed away peacefully at Nithview Home, New Hamburg on December 31, 2019. Born in Montreal, Quebec, daughter of the late Leonard and Gabrielle (Gates) Gendreau. In her early years Martha worked for CP Rail before meeting the love of her life on a trip to Mexico. After marrying Milton Frederick Moffett she moved to Stratford where they lived the rest of their lives. Martha was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Stratford. Beloved wife of the late Milton Moffett who predeceased her February 16, 2005. Loving mother of Milton Moffett (Cathi) and Mary Moffett (Ken). Grandmother of Milton Jr. (Corlise), David, Rebecca and Russell. Great grandmother of Milton William and Ava. Also survived by sisters-in-law Monique Gendreau, Reta Moffett and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings Helene Belanger (Gerry), Laurent Gendreau (Nicole), Hubert Gendreau (Yolande) and Pierre Gendreau. Visitation for friends and family will be at the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford on Sunday, January 5, from 2-4 p.m. and on Monday at St. Joseph's Church, 96 Huron Street, Stratford from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment at Avondale Cemetery, Stratford followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer Society through the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519.271.7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com
