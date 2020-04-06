Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Martha Rosina (Simon) Kolb


1929 - 03
Martha Rosina (Simon) Kolb Obituary
Passed away peacefully of natural causes three weeks after her 91st birthday. Beloved wife of Werner (2019) for 63 years. Loving mother to Barry (Cindy). Devoted Grandma to Andrew (Brianna) and Amy (Dave). Martha was born in Edmonton, Alberta after her parents immigrated from Vienna, Austria. The family then made the move to southern Ontario. She grew up in Niagara-on-the-lake and Hanover where she welcomed a little sister, Ruth (2018), before moving to Kitchener. Martha found work as a clerk at Loblaw's before being introduced to Werner. Then the adventure began. They started a family and 'Kolb's Green Thumb Nursery' in 1958, which her family continues to operate. Martha dedicatedly managed the garden centre and could be seen behind the counter well into her 80's. Martha and Werner enjoyed winter breaks at Ft. Myer's Beach, Florida for over 40 years. They passed on their love of Ft. Myer's to us and the grandkids. We have many good memories of our visits to them down south. She spent the last few years taking care of Werner until his passing last fall. The family wishes to thank the many caregivers who helped with her home care over the past few months. In consideration of the current situation, there will be no visitation. A private family funeral will follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate memorial donations to St. Mary's Hospital. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Martha's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 6, 2020
