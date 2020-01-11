|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Freeport Hospital in her 92nd year. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Heinz J. Wagner (d. July 16, 1997). Dear mother of Ruth and Randy Dyck, Rita and Dennis Willms, Ruby and Harold Duivesteyn and Richard and Karen Wagner. A loving Oma to Jeremy and Lisa Dueck, Karalyn and Aaron Smits, Luke Willms, Mark Willms, Daniel and Alina Duivesteyn, Timothy Duivesteyn, Lisa Duivesteyn, Ryan and Camille Wagner, Kristyn and Bryton Keyes, Rachel Wagner. Special "Tic-Toc" Oma to Cadence, Kirsten and Ethan Dueck, Carter Smits and Erik Keyes. Survived by brother-in-law Kurt Wagner and wife Anne, sister-in-law Alice Schmidt and many nieces and nephews in Canada and Germany. Predeceased by brother Henry (d. 2011) and sister Hanna (d. 1984). Martha was a strong and courageous woman. She modeled hard work, love and devotion to her family. Her strong faith in God sustained her. She was a lifelong member of Kitchener Mennonite Brethren Church. The family is immensely grateful for the excellent care and compassion of the many doctors, nurses and personal care workers at Lanark, Guelph and Freeport Hospital. Special thanks to nurse, Donna. Friends and family are invited to share their memories of Martha during visitation at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:30 p.m. A Celebration of Martha's life will be held in the Chapel of the Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception immediately following the ceremony. Private interment at First Mennonite Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Salama Shield Foundation (www.salamashield.org). This can be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020