|
|
Martin Hain of RR1 Atwood, passed away at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 73. Marty was a welder by trade and also a part-time musician. He enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles, "doodling" and playing his drums. Beloved husband of Diane (Fleming) Hain whom he married in 2003. Loving father of Marty Bodkin and Laura Bodkin. Stepfather of Angie (Terry) Lannin, Monique (Paul) Gerber and Dan Wimmenhove. Grandfather of Austin Bodkin, Janine and Steve Makel and their daughter Clara, Caryn Lannin, Heather Lannin, Trent Martin, and Zac Halliday. Brother of Muriel Berkopec, Marion Demone, Sylvia Dolvin and brother-in-law of Dora Tweedle, Barb Fleming, Gail and Rod Lambert, and Jayne Fleming. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents James and Marion (Adams) Hain, brothers-in-law Joe Berkopec, Joe Demone, Bill Dolvin, Lyle Tweedle, Dave Fleming and Keith Fleming. A private family visitation and funeral service will be held at Brenneman Funeral Home, 141 John Street, Atwood (519-356-2382) with Angie Lannin officiating. Interment in Donegal Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation, The Lung Association or Atwood United Church would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 24, 2020