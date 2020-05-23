Martin KALM
Martin passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at home after a sudden decline in physical health. Born July 30, 1954, Mart had a happy childhood and as a youth enjoyed downhill skiing, jogg-ing, biking, helping at the family farm and activities with his large extended family. He was a member of the fratern-ity Vironia and active in the Estonian community. In his early adulthood it was determ-ined that he suffered from mental illness. Although the condition would forever alter his life, Mart completed his degree in Economics from University of Waterloo. He lived his entire life on the farm in Breslau. Predeceased by his father Andres Kalm, survived by his mother Eda, sisters Leena (Jaanus) and Mari (Robert), his brother Ants, nieces and nephews and great-nieces. A memorial to take place in the future. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Martin's memorial page. Cremation entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
