Passed away at St. Mary's General Hospital on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the age of 91 years.Beloved son of the late Martin and Maria Kramer. Survived by his sisters Maria (Mary) Geollner of Kitchener and Regina Streck and her family in Kassel, Germany. Martin worked for Kaufman Footwear for over 38 years. He was also a longtime member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Martin will be remembered as a kind and generous man by his many good friends and neighbours. A private time of remembrance will be held by the family, with interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to St. Mary's General Hospital, 911 Queen's Blvd., Kitchener, ON N2M 1B2, or to a charity of your choice
. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Mary's Hospital for their care and attention. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com