Marvyn Keith Reynolds

Marvyn Keith Reynolds Obituary
Passed away peacefully, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Innisfree House, Kitchener, at the age of 81 years. Marvyn Reynolds is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, June (Jack) Reynolds of Kitchener. Dear father of Deb (Tom) Weichel of Peterborough, and Tim of Kitchener. His grandchildren, Colby, Riley and Jackson will cherish their many memories of their papa. Brother of Glenna and Marvin Musselman of New Dundee, Marion and Larry Lavery of Mississauga. Brother-in-law of Evelyn Reynolds of Elmira and Janet Reynolds of Port Coquitlam, BC., Predeceased by his sister Verna and brother-in-law Bill Nickle, brother Alan Reynolds, brother Paul Reynolds and parents William and Eleanor Reynolds. Marvyn will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews, the Jack Family and his many friends. Marvyn's family will announce a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 17, 2020
