of Moorefield, Ontario passed away peacefully and went to be with her Lord on September 20, 2020 at home in her 80th year after suffering from cardiac conditions. She was born on January 8, 1941 in Akron, Pennsylvania. She was the beloved wife of Milfred Martin whom she married on December 14, 1963. Cherished mother of Karen and her husband Paul Zehr of Bayfield, Darrell and his wife Delphine of Bancroft, Grant and his wife Gloria of Drayton, Margaret and her husband Glenn Burkholder of Bancroft, Richard and his wife Lucy of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Lorraine and her husband Daniel Horst of Bancroft, and Joanne and her husband Keith Martin of Moorefield. Cherished grandmother of 33 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by 5 brothers and 3 sisters: Ruth Witmer, Chester Martin (Evelyn), Clarence Martin (Kathryn), Lloyd Martin (Mary Ann), Isaac Martin (Lena), Melvin Martin (Ruth), Virginia Kulp and Susan Messaros (John). Brothers and sisters-in-law Jacob (Karen) Showalter, Eileen Horst, Orval and Mary Martin, Peter and Leona Reist, Andrew and Kathy Martin and Steve and Loretta Munnings. She was predeceased by her parents George and Lizzie (Burkholder) Martin and 3 sisters: Lena Martin, Irene Martin and Mabel Showalter and 3 brothers-in-law: George Kulp, Paul Witmer and Ronald Horst. Mary Ann received Christ as her Saviour in her youth and was baptized on the confession of her faith. In 1970 Milfred and Mary Ann moved with their family to Bancroft, Ontario where they laboured for 49 years in the Hillview congregation. Recently Milfred and Mary Ann moved to Moorefield, Ontario and were members at the Brookside congregation. She will be fondly remembered by her family and all that knew her for her loving, unselfish service to others. The family wishes to thank you each one for their prayers and other ways of support during Mary Ann's illness and death. They would also like to thank the Palmerston and District Hospital, nurses, doctors and the Bayshore nurses for their care, Relatives and friends are invited for visitation and viewing at the Donegal Mennonite Church, 7021 Perth County Rd 147, Atwood, ON N0G 1B0, on Perth Line 147 in the center of Donegal on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Please be advised due to Covid-19, provincial restrictions are in place masks are mandatory, social distancing must be respected and only a limited number of people are allowed in the building at one time so please be patient as there may be a wait to see the family. We will make every effort to accommodate all that attend. A funeral service will be held by invitation on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Donegal Mennonite Church with ministry from the Brookside Conservative Mennonite Church officiating. Interment at Brookside Mennonite Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Christian Aid Ministries, Moorefield. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Palmerston. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca