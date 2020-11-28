1/1
Mary Anne SNYDER TINHOLT
Went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on November 23, 2020 at Hospice Wellington at the age of 80. She was predeceased by her first husband, Griffith Snyder (2010) and son, Trevor Snyder (2014). She is survived by her husband, John Tinholt, and daughters Laurel (Waldo) Penner, and Katrina (Richard) Vanlierop. She will be missed by her six grandsons, Harrison, Gareth, Riese, William, Owen, and Isaac. Mary was adored by many and will be sadly missed by her many extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held. Extended family and friends are invited to view the service on December 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. by clicking the "Live Stream" tab at https://www.youtube.com/GlencairnChurch/. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation-Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Mary's memorial


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 28, 2020.
