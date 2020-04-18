|
|
June 18, 1933 to April 14 2020Mary spent her childhood in Hamilton on her beloved Margret Street; the setting for many great stories told to her children and grandchildren. As a teen, she moved to Guelph where she trained as nurse and met Bert, her husband of 52 years. Before Bert passed in 2006, they spent many happy years in retirement travelling and spoiling their grandchildren. Mary's voracious reading habits and love of nightly news were evident in her interest and curiosity of the people and events around her. A good book, coffee with friends and dinner with family were things Mary was wise enough to see as life's real treasures. Her life was framed by her nursing career. A strong sense of duty, love and selflessness were her driving thoughts to the end of her life. Mary was much loved and will be much missed by her son Kevin (Wilhelmine) and children Connor (Chelsie) Meagan (Alec) and Cameron; daughter Jane (Greg) children Brodie, Niki (Dav) , Michelle (Phil) and Andrew; her daughter Anne (Mark) and children Emma, Adam and Hannah and her great-grandchildren Sam, Abby, and Oliver. Mary will also be deeply missed by her brother William (Donna), sister Ada (late Richard), brothers-in-law Bill (Laura) and Ron (late Betty). We would like to extend our thanks to the amazing staff at the Westmount Dialysis Clinic. You made a big difference for our Mom providing friendship, laughter and care. Thank you as well to the care team at St Joesph's Hospice. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers to family, please make a donation to the London Pubic Library, or your local food bank.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 18, 2020