1/1
Mary Beth COCKBURN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at the Louise Marshall Hospital on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of William "Bill" Cockburn of Mount Forest. Loving mother of Ann (Doug) Graham of Brampton, Jeff (Karen) Coburn of Mount Forest, and Scott (Jane) Coburn of Mount Forest. Dear grandmother of Mark (Paula), Sarah (Dallas), Leah, Alaina (Paul), Andrew (Leah), Kaitlin (Chad), and Justin (Erin) and great-grandmother of Reid, Hudson, Kipton, Gwendolyn, Fulton, Claira, Isla, Hugh and Olivia. Survived by her brother Wilf (Joan) Coutts, sister-in-law Barb (Don) Lovell, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Cora Coutts. A public visitation will be held on Monday, August 10th from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the England Funeral Home, 294 Main Street South, Mount Forest. In order to attend the visitation, you must contact the funeral home to register by calling (519) 323-2631 or e-mail at info@englandfuneralhome.com. Please note: as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, attendance numbers will be restricted. Please be aware that masks are mandatory and COVID-19 protocols are in place. A private family service will be held with interment at Mount Forest Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Mary Beth are asked to consider the Louise Marshall Hospital Foundation, Mount Forest United Church or Cancer Patient Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved