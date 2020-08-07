Peacefully at the Louise Marshall Hospital on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of William "Bill" Cockburn of Mount Forest. Loving mother of Ann (Doug) Graham of Brampton, Jeff (Karen) Coburn of Mount Forest, and Scott (Jane) Coburn of Mount Forest. Dear grandmother of Mark (Paula), Sarah (Dallas), Leah, Alaina (Paul), Andrew (Leah), Kaitlin (Chad), and Justin (Erin) and great-grandmother of Reid, Hudson, Kipton, Gwendolyn, Fulton, Claira, Isla, Hugh and Olivia. Survived by her brother Wilf (Joan) Coutts, sister-in-law Barb (Don) Lovell, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Cora Coutts. A public visitation will be held on Monday, August 10th from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the England Funeral Home, 294 Main Street South, Mount Forest. In order to attend the visitation, you must contact the funeral home to register by calling (519) 323-2631 or e-mail at info@englandfuneralhome.com. Please note: as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, attendance numbers will be restricted. Please be aware that masks are mandatory and COVID-19 protocols are in place. A private family service will be held with interment at Mount Forest Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Mary Beth are asked to consider the Louise Marshall Hospital Foundation, Mount Forest United Church or Cancer Patient Services.



