1938 - 2020 Mary passed away peacefully at Innisfree Hospice on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 82. Mary loved to dance and travel with Larry, her beloved husband of nearly 60 years. They would often travel in and around Ontario. Mary was retired from Mutual Life and was a member of the Waterloo Rod and Gun Club, an avid bowler at Victoria Bowl, and enjoyed going to Grand River Casino. Predeceased by her parents George and Irene Birmingham, sister Joyce Klawitter, and brother-in-law Henry Klawitter. Survived by her sister Georgina Becker, brother Floyd (Faye) Birmingham, nephews Jeff, Craig and Duane, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-niece. Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Waterloo. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated and can be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 27, 2020.