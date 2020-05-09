Quietly, on May 5, 2020, Mary left the earth to be re-united with her parents and brother in heaven. For several years, Mary struggled with multiple sclerosis, never giving up; although the illness deprived her of mobility and diminished her strength and vision. Bravely, she endured cancer, radiation, and pneumonia, never complaining. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Rose Bergamin, her brother, Robert, and his wife, Mary Barrie Hamilton, and by many aunts, uncles, and cousins in Canada and Italy. She is survived and dearly missed by her sister, Alvina Bergamin, her nephew, Peter Bergamin of Oxford, U.K., her niece Kimberley (Bergamin) Stecher and her husband, Karl. She will be deeply missed by her loving Degilio cousins: Brenda, Mary Anne, Eloise, Roseanne, Paul, David Donna and Donald Pellizzari and their families and by her Bergamin cousins: Linda, Lidia, Lisa, Nancy, Ron, and Adriano and their families. Mary was also predeceased by cherished cousins Ralph Pellizzari, Nida (Pellizzari) Barber, and Maria (Bergamin) De Simone, Clara (Bergamin) Cerantola, and Jeanne (Bergamin) Baldassare. Mary enjoyed art, music, theatre performances, and nature. A very spiritual person, she read and prayed the Psalms, was a faithful member of the Catholic Women's League, a lector, and a member of one of the first Liturgy Committees at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Mary loved birds and butterflies, she planted the flowers that attracted them to our backyard. She admired the tenacity and endurance of the Monarch Butterfly. "Imagine," she said "It can fly all the way to Mexico!" She wanted to save the bees and planted the colourful nectar-bearing plants like honeysuckle. Mary was a graduate of the University of Waterloo, where she earned a degree in Economics and Political Science. For two terms, she was president of the Alumni Association and was instrumental in founding the Gold Medal Award at U of W. She taught at St. Mary's High School and wanted her students to do well; but, also, to be kind and caring. Dear Mary you can now trade in your wheelchair for a beautiful set of WINGS. Fly high, little sister: You are now FREE! The family thanks the staff of Walnut Grove at Trinity Village Care Centre for their compassionate care of Mary. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at the Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre on Thursday, May 14th, and will be streamed on Facebook Live at 1:00 p.m. Please log onto https://www.facebook.com/Westmount-Memorial-Celebration-Centre-1436327989933269/ to attend Mary's Service. A public Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Francis of Assisi Parish. Mary's cremated remains will be laid to rest with her parents at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to; The Carmelite Monastery of St. Joseph, 1127 Carmel-Koch Rd., RR#1, St. Agatha, ON. N0B 2L0, St. Francis of Assisi Church or the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. Share condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 9, 2020.