Mary CLARK
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Mary Clark announce her peaceful passing, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the age of 90. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her children Judy and John, her four grandchildren Molly, Megan, Will and Mary Ellen, her three great grandchildren Riley, Jaxson and Emerson, her in-laws Bill, Leo and Jay, and countless nieces, nephews and friends. Mary leaves behind not only her loved ones but a legacy of caring, compassion and commitment to her community. She will be missed but never forgotten. Visitation services will be taking place on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. at Lounsbury Funeral Home, 1766 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge. A funeral service in memory of Mary will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 16 Cooper St., Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the St. Mary's Building Fund.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 8, 2020.
