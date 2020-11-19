1/1
Mary (Flaherty) Claydon
Traded her wheelchair for wings on November 17, 2020 at Heritage House in St. Jacobs at the age of 78 with her two sons and sister-in-law at her side. She is at last reunited with her husband, Donald (1992) and son, Donald Jr. (2016). She will be lovingly remembered by her two sons, Paul (Heather) and John (Karen) and her daughter-in-law Linda. She was the adored Grandma of seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Betty. Mary was predeceased by her two brothers Bob and Harold and sister Edith. Mary's family would like to extend a special thank you to Heritage House for many years of phenomenal care, as well as their sincere gratitude to Mary's sister-in-law, Judy Claydon for her compassion and support through the years. Cremation has taken place. A service to honour Mary's life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Mary's Memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
