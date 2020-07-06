1/1
Mary Dorothy (Dot) WORKS
Dorothy (Dot) Works passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the age of 104 years. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Works (Brian Hart) and her two granddaughters, Katie Farquhar (Justin Fitz-Henry) and Sarah Farquhar. Predeceased by her husband, Chester James Works, her parents, Archibald and Mildred Chisholm and sisters, Babe and Isabelle. Dot was known for her deep love of gardening and her tremendous compassion for all animals, especially her beloved dogs. She will be missed by her friends and family. Thanks go to the team at The Village of University Gates for their commitment to Dot's care and wellbeing. It was Dot's wish to be buried with her husband, Jim, down home in Nova Scotia. No service will be held in Kitchener-Waterloo. Instead, a small private ceremony will be held in Nova Scotia at a future time still to be determined.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
