Passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, co-worker and long-time employee at St. Mary's Hospital and the most courageous woman who always put others before herself. Loved and missed by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Williamsburg Dedication Centre, 1541 Fischer-Hallman Rd., Kitchener. Donations may be made directly to St. Mary's Hospital as expressions of sympathy. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020