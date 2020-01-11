Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Daniels

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Daniels Obituary
Passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, co-worker and long-time employee at St. Mary's Hospital and the most courageous woman who always put others before herself. Loved and missed by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Williamsburg Dedication Centre, 1541 Fischer-Hallman Rd., Kitchener. Donations may be made directly to St. Mary's Hospital as expressions of sympathy. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -