Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at age 91 years. Predeceased by her loving husband Tony Forbes (1990). Survived by son Gary (Gus) Forbes and his wife Carol (nee Stokes), grandchildren Kristy (Chris), Leah (Dennis) and Ashley (Tom) and five great-grandchildren. Also survived by brother-in-law Leonard Forbes, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Predeceased by brother William (Bill) Wallace, John Wallace, Agnes MacDonald and Norma Wallace. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. In Memory of Mary, a donation to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family.