1/1
Mary Elizabeth FORBES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at age 91 years. Predeceased by her loving husband Tony Forbes (1990). Survived by son Gary (Gus) Forbes and his wife Carol (nee Stokes), grandchildren Kristy (Chris), Leah (Dennis) and Ashley (Tom) and five great-grandchildren. Also survived by brother-in-law Leonard Forbes, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Predeceased by brother William (Bill) Wallace, John Wallace, Agnes MacDonald and Norma Wallace. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. In Memory of Mary, a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved