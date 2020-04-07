|
|
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital after a courageous struggle with numerous health challenges. Born in Kitchener, Mary was predeceased by her parents Ernest and Mina, her husband Gerald James, her granddaughter Julie, her step-daughter Peggy and most recently her beloved elder brother Howard. These losses affected Mary profoundly but knowing that she is reunited with her loved ones brings peace. Dear mother of Jane and Kenneth Vice, Judy and Alexander Temporale and step-mother to Garry and Susan O'Neill. Mary adored her grandchildren and great-grand- children and will be forever remembered for her abundance of kindness and incredible attention to detail. She is survived by her sister Carol, brother Don (Carole) and sister-in-law Norine. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to her friends and neighbours in Drury Park as well as the members of Faith United Church for making Mom's years in Milton such happy ones. In memory of our mother, please take a moment to reach out to a friend or neighbour in need during this challenging period, as Mary would have done. At our mother's request, a private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 7, 2020