passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her residence Nithview Community, New Hamburg. Mary Ropp of New Hamburg and formerly of Tavistock in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Ropp who predeceased her April 1, 2008. Step mother of Rosemary Stein of Shakespeare, Carol and Owen Cook of Innerkip, Marlene Yantzi of Stratford and Willard and Mary Ropp of Bluevale. Remembered by her 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Survived by her sisters and brothers Reta Schumm, Herb and Shirley Schultz, Katherine and Don Snyder, David and Marilyn Schultz, Phyllis Gropp and by sisters in-law Irene Schultz, Hilda Kropf and Mary Ropp. Predeceased by her parents Mahlon and Elizabeth (Lichti) Schultz, sons-in-law Warren Stein and Wilfred Yantzi, great granddaughter Kayla Yantzi, brother Alvin Schultz, brothers and sisters-in-law Daniel Schumm, Floyd Kropf, Emerson and Edna Ropp. Mary was a member of East Zorra Mennonite Church and was the 1st Dietician of Nithview Home in New Hamburg when it opened. A private family viewing and graveside service will take place. Interment in East Zorra Mennonite Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the East Zorra Mennonite Church or the Nithview Community would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 5, 2020.