Our Mom slipped into her eternal peace on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in her 81st year. Mom had so many talents that captured her adventurous life. She was an artist; she painted still pictures that held the beauty found in all things. She was an avid reader, loved to write poetry and gifted us with personal poems written with her flair, which can be read in her self-published book, "Keeper of Memories."
Mom's adult life achievements include receiving her Grade 12 diploma: Honour Roll Status, learning to drive a car and traveling solo to England and New Zealand, where she saved a man from drowning. She earned a Certificate of Trade and wrote her book all the while remaining a faithful wife of 61 years and a mother of four children who were always trying to catch up to her. Mom worked at Allen Bradley and volunteered at the various non-profit organizations. Mom's love of nature led to her donating her beloved Bruce Spruce tree. It grew in our front yard for decades and when it got too big, mom developed a plan to donate the tree to Cambridge City Hall for their Christmas display. The tree was majestically decorated and set on display for all to enjoy and admire.
Her children Bob (Shelly), Mike (Jackie), Steve (Clare), and Diane (Glynden Cross) cherish the gift of her courage to overcome adversity, her always open mind and heart, and her unwavering love for her family. Mom's grandchildren, Jacob, Christina, Lindsey (Alex Segler), Reid, Jennifer (David De Guzman), Mirranda and Cameron were a source of great joy and pride for each had their individual gifts and talents which she loved to support. Her two great-grandchildren Marisa and Maverick, and three new great-grandchildren arriving this year, Segler, De Guzman and Chabot, will carry on her determination and great source of strength and love.
Mary will be dearly missed by her sisters Eleanor, Cecil and Marg, a younger sister to these wonderfully inspiring women along with many relatives on the Chabot side. Mom is predeceased by her husband, Real and their two children David and MaryAnn, along with siblings Christine, Al, Rose, Ronnie, John, and Joe and her parents Jacob and Wilma.
A special thanks is extended to mom's friend Judith, who spent the past few years sharing coffee, walks, books, talking about family and learning all about the Voisin's family tree. We would also like to thank the staff at St. Andrews Terrace for their love and care of our Mom. Currently, we are unable to provide details regarding a Celebration of Life and Mass. We will send out more information as it comes available. Please feel free to reach out to us at: [email protected]. A donation can be made in Memory of Mary V Chabot at The Literacy Group 40 Ainslie St. S, 2nd Floor, Cambridge, ON N1R 3K1 or at The Literacy Group http://theliteracygroup.com (follow the link to Donate) or by calling or texting 519-743-6090 x-226 for more information. Thank you.
A Touch of Pink
Three sons, a daughter too
A touch of pink, lots of blue
Handsome boys, a pretty girl too
Lots of laughter, tears a few
Sons have flown away, daughter will too.
A Touch of Pink, lots of Blue
Mary V Chabot
"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28-30.
May you find rest and peace, mom.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 30, 2020