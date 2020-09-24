Mary GERBER

Our dear mother Mary (Zehr) Gerber peacefully at Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Amos L. Gerber who predeceased her in 1985. Dear mother of Wilmer (Marjorie) Gerber, Laura (Ron) Hergott, Doris (Wayne) Zehr, Doreen (Rick) Gingerich and Ray (Elizabeth) Gerber. Loving grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by still-born granddaughter Emily Gerber and granddaughter in-law Mary Gingerich. Dear sister of Norman (Amy) Zehr, Elmer (Ethel) Zehr, Esther (Ohmer) Jantzi and sister-in-law Alma Zehr. Predeceased by her parents Moses and Veronica (Lichti) Zehr. Brothers John and Jacob, sisters Emma Wagler and Laura Jantzi. Brothers and sisters-in-law Esther and Mary Zehr, Allan Wagler and Elmer Jantzi, Elmer and Sarah Gerber, Nicholas and Emma Schmidt, David and Esther Schwartz, Elias and Laura Jantzi, Solomon and Eva Gerber, Ohmer and Sarah Gerber, Ralph and Sarah Leis, Alvin and Elmina Jantzi, Moses and Mildred Gerber. Mary was an avid quilter and loved scrapbooking and gardening. She taught all her grandchildren how to fish and spent many hours playing games with them. Her door was always open, and she loved to serve everyone. Friends may visit with the family at Cedar Grove Amish Mennonite Church, 4831 Deborah Glaister Line, Wellesley on Friday from 1-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Faith Mennonite Church, 1533 Chalmers Forrest Road, Kingwood at 10 a.m. The Ministry of Cedar Grove A.M. Church officiating. Private interment will follow at Cedar Grove Amish Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to C.A.M. or Knollcrest Lodge would be appreciated. Due to government Covid-19 restrictions, all attendees are required to wear masks and social distance. www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com