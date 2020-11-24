Passed away peacefully at home, with family by her side, on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved wife of Alfred for 48 years. Loving mother of Angela Gerger (Mike Norton), Jacqueline Gerger (Matt Lanktree) and Dan Gerger. Cherished Grandma of Courtney and Kaitlyn Gray, Adam, William and Zack Norton, Tyler Aitchison, Wesley Lanktree, Kirsten and Derek Gerger, and Benjamin, Leah and Noah Peer. Dear sister of Tony (Karen), and Martin (Ren) and sister-in-law of Lori McInally. Survived by father, Joseph and predeceased by mother, Martha and brothers, Jim and Joseph. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Mary was one in a million and will be missed by many. Mary's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 - 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Private family memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 3:00 p.m. Relatives and friends must RSVP through the funeral home website to attend visitation and please wear a face mask. Relatives and friends may join Mary's service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. Final resting place at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Crohn's and Colitis Canada or the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Mary's memorial.