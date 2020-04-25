|
Peacefully, with her family at her side at home, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at RR 3 Listowel, age 50. Wife of Abram Bowman, Mother of Mervin and Esther Bowman, Mary Ann Bowman, and Elsie Bowman, all of RR 3 Listowel. Also survived by three grandchildren. Daughter of Amsey and Maryann Gingrich of RR 2 Drayton. Sister to Mervin and Ruth Gingrich of Aylmer, Salema and George Martin of RR 1 Waterloo, Verna and Mark Martin of RR 2 Drayton, James and Nora Gingrich of RR 1 Elmira, Lucinda and James Bauman of RR 1 Holstein, Ellen and Edgar Martin of RR 4 Elmira, Miriam and Melvin Brubacher of RR 1 Holstein, Laura and Amos Frey of RR 3 Mt. Forest, Daniel Gingrich of Alberta, Luella Gingrich of RR 1 St. Jacobs, Murray Gingrich and Joseph Gingrich of RR 2 Drayton. Sister-in-law to Silas and Esther Bowman of Desbarats, Aaron and Mary Bowman of RR 1 Wallenstein, Elisabeth Bowman of RR 4 Listowel, Elo and Barbara Bowman of RR 3 Listowel, Elsie Bowman of RR 5 Mt. Forest, Selema Bowman of RR 1 Linwood, Christian and Hannah Bowman of Hunter River, PEI, Jesse and Naomi Bowman of Hunter River, Verna and David Weber of Englehart, Mannasseh, Ruth Bowman of RR 1 St. Clements, and Leah Bowman of RR 4 Listowel. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father-in-law Josiah, (1992) and one niece. Private family visitation was held on Friday, April 24, at Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Milverton. Private family burial service was held Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Mapleton Mennonite Meetinghouse. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Milverton.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 25, 2020