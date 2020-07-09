Mary GORICANEC

Passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Karlo. Loving mother of Marianne (John) Milakovic. Cherished grandmother of Matthew and Kevin. Dear sister of Katherin Cavlovic and Ivan Markovic. Mary's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral liturgy will be held in the chapel at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Mary's visitation and service. Guests are required to wear a face mask. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Mary's memorial and to RSVP.