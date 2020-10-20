1/
Mary Isabel Reynolds Tanner
Peacefully, surrounded by her family at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener in her 94th year on October 16, 2020. Predeceased by her parents, her first husband Jack Reynolds and her second husband Fred Tanner, three siblings, two sons in law, and her daughter Gloria Baverstock. Survived by her daughters Susan Taylor (late Allan) and Deb Stroh (Stan) and her step daughters Mary Martin and Lynn Hooker. Isabel leaves behind several grandchildren and great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She will be missed by her fur baby Brandy. At Isabel's request, no funeral service will be held. She will be interred under the maple tree with her beloved Jack in Innisfil. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Poppy Fund Legion Branch 530 Waterloo would be appreciated by the family. Grand River Cremation Service Ltd. 1-888-966-4727 www.GrandRiverCremation.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 20, 2020.
