Peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Chartwell Elmira LTC Residence. Mary J. (Arnald) Stuart, in her 97th year, of Elmira formerly of Cambridge. Beloved wife of the late David J. Stuart (2008). Loving mother of Susan and John Dreisinger, Janet Kirk, Margaret and Brian Kennedy. Loved grandmother of Christin, Kelly and Kimberly; Meghann, Stuart and Jack; Brent, Matthew and Jessica; and loved great-grandmother of fourteen. Predeceased by her parents George and Margaret (Fox) Arnald, brother Henry and sister Agnes Houston. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date. In her memory, donations to Chateau Gardens Auxiliary, Elmira, would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 17, 2020