Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Matthew Miller (2003). Cherished mother of Mary Catherine Becker (Randy), Gerry Miller (Jan Shaw) and Angela Miller. Proud and loving grandma of Lori Becker and Joe Becker (Peggy). Survived by dear sisters, Joanne, Jane (Greg) and Annie. Also survived by Matthew's sister Jenny Dwyer. Predeceased by her parents James and Winnie Corbett, brothers Jack and Ned and sisters Maggie, Theresa and Philomena. Also predeceased by brothers-in-law Jerry, Francis, Len, John, Bill, Max, Bob and Peter and sisters-in-law Mag, Bernice, Anne, Nellie, Mary Jane and Joanna. Also left to mourn, many nieces and nephews spread across the country from Newfoundland and Labrador to British Columbia. Lovingly remembered by her best friend and knitting partner Martha Hiscock. Her great love of knitting and crocheting has left all of us with many pairs of socks and slippers that will warm our hearts and feet for many years to come. She will be missed by her furry companion Missy. Mary's family will receive relatives and friends at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900), on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m., where the funeral service will be held in the chapel at 1:00 p.m., with Fr. Larry Parent of Blessed Sacrament Parish officiating. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Kitchener. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society, 250 Riverbend Dr., Kitchener, ON N2B 2E9. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 5, 2020