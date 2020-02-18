Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
In her 85th year, Mary passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 16, 2020 at Chartwell Westmount Long Term Care in Kitchener. Beloved wife of the late Hugh McClure (1992) and Morley Leeking (2011). Loved always by her sisters, Elizabeth and Helene as well as nieces and nephews in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Mary was the loving mother of Frances (Rick) and Hugh (Lori), and to Morley, Cindy and Ann. Adored and loved by her grandchildren, Tierna, Conor, Meaghan and Michael. Nana Mary to Paul, Andrea, Wes, Crystal, John, Ashley, Emily and Jarrett and 7 great grandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Westmount Long Term Care for their loving care and support of Mary over the last six years. Mary's family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 305 Laurentian Drive, Kitchener. Mass of Resurrection will follow at 12:00 p.m. with a reception after mass in the church hall. Spring interment at St. Peter's Cemetery, Goderich. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Mary's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 18, 2020
